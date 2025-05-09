Opposition parties unhappy Angie Motshekga is in Russia for victory celebration
The DA has objected to her non-appearance at Friday’s meeting of parliament’s joint standing committee on defence
09 May 2025 - 10:42
Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga has joined more than 20 international leaders to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on Friday, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.
The event includes a parade by thousands of troops and military weapons in Red Square...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.