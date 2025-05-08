Richards Bay Port poised for R17bn private sector makeover
Bidvest-led consortium among five groups awarded 25-year contracts to build and operate several liquid bulk terminals
08 May 2025 - 16:28
In the latest stride to redefining SA’s logistics network, Transnet has awarded a R17bn concession contract to five private sector partners, including a Bidvest-led consortium, to fund, construct and operate several liquid bulk terminals at the Port of Richards Bay.
The construction of the five terminals for liquid bulk and green fuels terminals is expected to create thousands of jobs, in line with SA’s energy security blueprint. The port is one SA’s busiest by volume, handling about 100-million tonnes of cargo annually. ..
