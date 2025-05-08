Mengo told colleague a ‘father figure’ was abusing her, judicial tribunal hears
Gqeberha high court secretary tells tribunal Mengo sent her pictures the judge had allegedly sent her, including one of a penis
08 May 2025 - 19:40
Judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo sent a colleague three pictures — including one of a man’s penis — telling her that she was being abused by a judge, “an old man, a father figure”, who had children the same age as her, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal heard on Thursday.
The tribunal is probing Mengo’s allegations that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge sexually harassed her...
