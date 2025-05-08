Creecy warns RAF about legal dispute with auditor-general
The fund risks a financial misconduct case if it persists with its case
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has thrown down the gauntlet to the Road Accident Fund (RAF), warning that if it continued with its dispute with the auditor-general over accounting standards she would initiate a financial misconduct case against the fund’s board.
Speaking during a question-and-answer session between MPs and ministers in the economic cluster in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Creecy said she and deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa had instructed the RAF not to proceed with the case “and should they do so, I will initiate a financial misconduct investigation of the board as this might constitute a violation of the Public Finance Management Act”. ..
