Acquittal of Mashatile VIP officers by police causes outcry

A screenshot of the video of members of the VIP protection unit assaulting motorists on the N1. Picture: TWITTER
Civil rights group Action Society is seeking a review of internal accountability at the SA Police Service after eight VIP protection unit officers were cleared of wrongdoing at a disciplinary hearing earlier this week.
The officers, filmed assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in July 2023, were members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection detail. They remain out on bail in their criminal trial.
Action Society spokesperson Juanita du Preez called for a “full and transparent review” of the police inquiry because it could “send a dangerous message to both the public and the police: that state-sponsored brutality will be tolerated and even protected”.
Du Preez said the decision could “alienate the public from law enforcement”.
DA MP Ian Cameron, who chairs the parliamentary portfolio committee on police and is a former director of community safety at Action Society, condemned the outcome.
In a post on X, he said he would write to police minister Senzo Mchunu to seek clarity on why the officers were cleared.
Ulrich Roux, a legal representative for three of the civilians, told CapeTalk his clients are disappointed with the outcome but have not been deterred from pursuing criminal and civil charges.
“The onus of proof is completely different in a criminal matter, as well as in civil litigation in the high court,” he said.
Lesiba Thobakgale, spokesperson for the SA Police Union, which represented the officers at in internal inquiry, told Cape Talk they were subjected to the appropriate disciplinary process and the chairperson acquitted them after assessing all the information presented.
He said it would be unfair for public pressure to determine the outcome of internal processes.
The DA said in a statement it did not accept the outcome, and had submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to obtain the record, decision and reasons for the acquittal.
The officers are facing a criminal trial on 12 charges, including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving, and obstruction of justice. They have each posted bail of R10,000. The case is scheduled to resume in court on June 10. With staff Writer
