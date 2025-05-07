New budget to address priorities for Operation Vulindlela reforms
President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the second phase of the reform unit on Wednesday
07 May 2025 - 19:43
The upcoming national budget, to be presented later this month by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, is likely to include plans by the Treasury to ramp up fiscal instruments and guarantee frameworks for the second phase of Operation Vulindlela.
New reform areas in the joint initiative of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office and the Treasury created in 2020 include strengthening local government service delivery, leveraging digital public infrastructure and driving urban densification and spatial integration. ..
