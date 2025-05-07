Nationalising Reserve Bank not on the cards, says Godongwana
The EFF and MK party want the state to own the bank
07 May 2025 - 10:58
The government does not have any plans to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank, especially as that would prove costly for the fiscus, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said emphatically in reply to an EFF parliamentary question.
This has been the long-standing position of the Treasury in response to EFF and MK party lobbying. EFF leader Julius Malema introduced a private member’s bill in 2018 to nationalise the central bank. Parliament’s finance committee revived the bill in September last year...
