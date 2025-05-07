Investors express interest in Amsa, Tau tells MPs
It would be up to the company to make an announcement, the minister says
07 May 2025 - 05:00
Investors have expressed interest to purchase embattled steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau told MPs on Tuesday.
Tau led a team of departmental officials to brief parliament’s trade, industry & competition portfolio committee on the implementation of the steel industry master plan and the state of the industry. ..
