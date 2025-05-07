National

Gauteng health granted leave to appeal cancer treatment backlog judgment

More than 3,000 cancer patients have been waiting up to three years for treatment

07 May 2025 - 19:58
by Ernest Mabuza
NGO members protest against the poor treatment of cancer patients. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
The Gauteng health department on Wednesday welcomed the decision by the Joburg high court granting it leave to appeal a judgment and order delivered on March 27 relating to the provision of radiation oncology services.

The March judgment declared unlawful and unconstitutional the department’s failure to deal with a backlog of more than 3,000 cancer patients who have been waiting up to three years for treatment unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court also directed the department to take all steps necessary to provide radiation and oncology services to backlog patients at either a public or private facility, to file an updated report within three months and give a detailed progress report and a long-term plan to provide radiation and oncology services to backlog patients. 

After the judgment, the department filed an application for leave to appeal last month.

“The decision confirms that there are substantial legal grounds warranting further judicial consideration on several critical aspects of the case,” the department said in a statement.

It said it would now proceed with the appeal process to ensure the issues raised in the judgment were comprehensively assessed and clarified.

Doctors vastly under-report deaths from HIV, MRC report finds

The MRC says HIV was responsible for 23.3% of all deaths in the eight months to April 2018, while Stats SA said only 4.9% of registered deaths were ...
National
2 months ago

YASEEN KHAN: Prevention or crisis: the hidden economics of SA’s healthcare choice

Early diagnosis and preventative treatment can be achieved through robust primary healthcare and digital innovation
Opinion
3 months ago

Court slams Gauteng health department over lack of cancer treatment

Judgment could lead to the procurement of life-saving radiation oncology treatment from the private sector
National
1 month ago

Competition Commission refers cancer drugmaker to tribunal

The commission wants a maximum fine imposed on the company for excessive pricing
National
4 months ago

Trump’s aid freeze puts more than 15,000 healthcare posts on the line, Motsoaledi says

Health minister tells MPs SA’s supplies of antiretroviral medicines are not threatened
National
2 months ago
