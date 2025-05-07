FSCA to investigate bank transaction fee practices
The FSCA is concerned about the lack of adequate disclosure by some banks of fees and their poor understanding by customers
07 May 2025 - 10:11
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has detected significant disparities in the fees charged by different banks for the same or relatively similar products or services.
The authority has embarked on a project to assess the transactional fee practices across registered banks to determine whether further regulatory or policy interventions are required, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Omphile Maotwe who enquired if the Treasury was investigating “exorbitant” bank charges. ..
