Forensic expert says complainant ‘flirted’ with judge president Mbenenge
Zakeera Docrat tells Judicial Conduct Tribunal some of the messages from Andiswa Mengo could be seen as flirtatious
07 May 2025 - 20:32
The junior court clerk accusing Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge of sexual harassment “flirted” with him in “deeply sexual WhatsApp conversations”, Mbenenge’s advocate told the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on Wednesday.
The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, contends that the attention she received from Mbenenge was unwanted...
