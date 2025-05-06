Spread of foot-and-mouth disease traced to animal auctions

Foot-and-mouth disease is highly transmissible and causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals, but does not affect humans. Picture: 123RF.COM/AURELIE LE MOIGNE
Outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) are prevalent in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, while the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape remain FMD-free.
In an update on the status of the outbreak and measures to curb the spread of the disease on Tuesday, the agriculture department said auctions largely contributed to the spread of the disease.
Botlhe Modisane, chief director of animal health and production, said auctions had played a major role in spreading the disease, particularly the Utrecht auction in KwaZulu-Natal.
The department said it was still seeing animals going to auction spreading the disease because biosecurity rules were not complied with.
“Before 2019 SA had free status for FMD. In 2019 we had an outbreak in Limpopo that resulted in the loss of our free status,” Modisane said.
Outbreaks in KwaZulu-Natal have been simmering since 2021 but remained contained until the disease started moving from the west to more commercial areas this year.
After the Utrecht auction in February there was confirmation of the disease and the department began tracing animals sold at that auction to other areas, such as Mpumalanga.
“In Mpumalanga we found infection had taken place on a farm in the southern part of the province. Just as we were confirming this outbreak last week, we also got a request for samples to be tested.
“Animals were brought in, reportedly from a Heidelberg auction. [There were no] clinical signs, but virus circulation [was] confirmed on the farm. So far one farm has been infected and there is no indication of the spread to other farms in the area.”
In Mogale City, Gauteng, clinical signs were reported in animals brought from an auction in Heidelberg and confirmed positive.
Modisane said tracing of animals had been done in Gauteng at the weekend. The department concluded the Heidelberg auction had not caused the outbreak as none of the animals coming from that auction tested positive.
Investigations to determine the origin and linked locations revealed on Tuesday that the virus was like one in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, meaning it seemed to be related to the Utrecht auction.
Modisane said there were emerging challenges regarding FMD. These included the changing behaviour of the virus, ranging from classical symptoms to complete absence of symptoms. This complicated clinical diagnoses and early warning of the presence of the disease at farms.
“With [tracing] in Mpumalanga we haven’t so far seen the clinical signs of the disease. We are confirming the outbreaks from the blood but haven’t seen any symptoms.”
Other challenges include:
Agricultural produce agents.
Council rules sometimes not being adhered to.
Poor records and traceability.
A 28-day movement requirement is not being complied with, especially in rural communities as they depend on auctions to make a living out of livestock.
A shortage of veterinarians.
To curb the spread of FMD, the department plans to prioritise funds for vaccines and related consumables. The department has started the process of doubling vaccine production so SA can rely on its own vaccines rather than purchasing them from Botswana.
Spread of foot-and-mouth disease traced to animal auctions
Director of animal health and production confirms tracking FMD outbreaks to stock sales in Utrecht, KwaZulu-Natal
Outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) are prevalent in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, while the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape remain FMD-free.
In an update on the status of the outbreak and measures to curb the spread of the disease on Tuesday, the agriculture department said auctions largely contributed to the spread of the disease.
Botlhe Modisane, chief director of animal health and production, said auctions had played a major role in spreading the disease, particularly the Utrecht auction in KwaZulu-Natal.
The department said it was still seeing animals going to auction spreading the disease because biosecurity rules were not complied with.
“Before 2019 SA had free status for FMD. In 2019 we had an outbreak in Limpopo that resulted in the loss of our free status,” Modisane said.
Outbreaks in KwaZulu-Natal have been simmering since 2021 but remained contained until the disease started moving from the west to more commercial areas this year.
After the Utrecht auction in February there was confirmation of the disease and the department began tracing animals sold at that auction to other areas, such as Mpumalanga.
“In Mpumalanga we found infection had taken place on a farm in the southern part of the province. Just as we were confirming this outbreak last week, we also got a request for samples to be tested.
“Animals were brought in, reportedly from a Heidelberg auction. [There were no] clinical signs, but virus circulation [was] confirmed on the farm. So far one farm has been infected and there is no indication of the spread to other farms in the area.”
In Mogale City, Gauteng, clinical signs were reported in animals brought from an auction in Heidelberg and confirmed positive.
Modisane said tracing of animals had been done in Gauteng at the weekend. The department concluded the Heidelberg auction had not caused the outbreak as none of the animals coming from that auction tested positive.
Investigations to determine the origin and linked locations revealed on Tuesday that the virus was like one in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, meaning it seemed to be related to the Utrecht auction.
Modisane said there were emerging challenges regarding FMD. These included the changing behaviour of the virus, ranging from classical symptoms to complete absence of symptoms. This complicated clinical diagnoses and early warning of the presence of the disease at farms.
“With [tracing] in Mpumalanga we haven’t so far seen the clinical signs of the disease. We are confirming the outbreaks from the blood but haven’t seen any symptoms.”
Other challenges include:
To curb the spread of FMD, the department plans to prioritise funds for vaccines and related consumables. The department has started the process of doubling vaccine production so SA can rely on its own vaccines rather than purchasing them from Botswana.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Control of animal diseases vital as SA’s beef exports recover
China wants to increase imports of SA agricultural products
Libstar feels bite of foot-and-mouth disease
Double blow for citrus industry as US tariffs bite, VAT set to rise
First-ever case of bird flu found in a sheep in northern England
Hand, foot and mouth disease cases more than tripled in days
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.