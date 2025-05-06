National

Lesetja Kganyago criticises populists in SA

These elements are a peril to SA's democracy, he says

06 May 2025 - 12:12
by Linda Ensor

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has taken a swipe at the populism and anti-constitutionalism that emerged during last year’s election.

That, he said on Tuesday, targeted parts of SA’s accountability ecosystem...

