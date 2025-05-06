Energy framework to free users from Eskom ‘captivity’ unveiled
Eskom implemented a 12.74% tariff increase on its direct customers effective April 1
06 May 2025 - 13:29
In a move aimed at opening up the electricity space, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa unveiled a framework that would allow energy users to choose their power sources and not be held “captive” by Eskom.
Briefing the media in Pretoria on Tuesday on the updated regulatory rules on network charges for third-party transportation of energy, Ramokgopa said the framework would also facilitate “greater investments” in the country and improve network reliability, among others. ..
