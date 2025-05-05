National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Eskom hopes to keep the lights on this winter

Business Day TV speaks to energy expert Chris Yelland

05 May 2025 - 17:37
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Eskom is hopeful that it can provide a stable electricity supply during the coming winter months, as the grid has been bolstered by the return of a number of generation units. Business Day TV spoke to energy expert Chris Yelland for his take on the situation.

South Africa to spend R60bn on nuclear build programme

South Africa is likely to entertain bids from the US, China, Russia, France and South Korea, according to electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho ...
Business
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Eskom announces plans for winter power supply

Energy expert Chris Yelland ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the outlook
Economy
1 day ago

Union says it will fight Eskom’s plan to take over distribution in failed municipalities

Union Imatu says electricity distribution is a core service that municipalities are legally empowered to manage in terms of the constitution
National
3 days ago
