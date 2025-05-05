Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Eskom is hopeful that it can provide a stable electricity supply during the coming winter months, as the grid has been bolstered by the return of a number of generation units. Business Day TV spoke to energy expert Chris Yelland for his take on the situation.
WATCH: Eskom hopes to keep the lights on this winter
Business Day TV speaks to energy expert Chris Yelland
South Africa to spend R60bn on nuclear build programme
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Eskom announces plans for winter power supply
Union says it will fight Eskom’s plan to take over distribution in failed municipalities
