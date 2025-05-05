Transnet rails at failed Durban port bidder
The legal challenge by APM Terminals is opportunistic, Michelle Phillips says in affidavit
05 May 2025 - 05:00
Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips has called out the losing bidder for the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2) operating licence for trying to use the courts to cajole it to accept a lower bid for a prized asset that accounts for nearly half of SA’s port traffic.
Transnet is opposing a legal challenge launched by APM Terminals, the port operating company of Danish logistics major AP Moller-Maersk, to set aside the multiyear contract that was awarded to Filipino ports giant International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.