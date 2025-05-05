Transformation fund to be operational by year-end, Parks Tau says
Fund is aimed at driving broad-based economic transformation and supporting inclusive growth, says trade, industry and competition minister
05 May 2025 - 14:05
The government aims to have its R100bn transformation fund operational by the end of the year, including the establishment of an independent board to oversee it, according to trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau.
The fund is intended to drive broad-based economic transformation and support inclusive growth, Tau said, adding that the creation of a transparent governance structure is a critical step towards achieving the initiative’s objectives...
