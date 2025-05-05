Tau defends secrecy in R100bn lotto tender award delay
Minister tells court he is afraid to contaminate the bidding process.
05 May 2025 - 20:37
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau on Monday refused to divulge to the court reasons why he stopped the announcement of the multibillion-rand national lottery licence winner.
Doing so would taint the bidding process, the minister said through his lawyer, Adv Pat Ellis...
