Sars takes on Lucky Montana over nearly R47m in tax debt
SA Revenue Service has filed a high court application for the attachment of assets belonging to the former Prasa CEO
05 May 2025 - 05:51
In a more than R46m tax legal battle, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has filed an application in the Pretoria high court for the attachment of assets belonging to former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.
The application by the tax authority, which also requested that the MK MP be declared insolvent, will be heard in the high court on Monday. ..
