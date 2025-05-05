National

Richard Mdluli, co-accused plead not guilty in crime intelligence graft trial

Trial starts with the state’s first witness giving evidence on how the corruption unfolded

05 May 2025 - 20:49
by Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli is seen in court in this file image. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli is seen in court in this file image. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli and his two co-accused pleaded not guilty at the start of their corruption trial in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the trial started with the state’s first witness giving evidence on how the corruption had unfolded. The trial will continue until Friday.

Mdluli, former police supply chain manager Heine Barnard and former CFO Solomon Lazarus are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft relating to the police’s secret slush fund while employed in crime intelligence between 2008 and 2012.

The charges relate to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund, from which Mdluli and his family are said to have benefited. They include: 

  • Payment for private trips to China and Singapore. 
  • Private use of a witness protection house in Boksburg and conversion of this property for his personal use. 
  • The leasing of Mdluli’s private town house at Gordon Villas in Gordons Bay as a safe house to the state. 
  • Using the monthly rental to pay his bond.

Other allegations are that Mdluli’s family members, without adequate qualifications or experience, were appointed in crime intelligence and provided with motor vehicles and cellphones.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Ethics of legal profession under the spotlight

A probe that raises questions is one into duplicate claim payments made to law firms by the Road Accident Fund
Opinion
3 days ago

More accused agree to pay back state in Transnet’s R33m straw tender

Special Investigating Unit makes headway in  disposable breathalyser case
National
1 week ago

SIU to investigate Outa roadworthy corruption report

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has made the report available to the public to increase pressure on authorities to take action
Life
2 weeks ago

High court sets aside R8bn contract for 233 diesel locomotives

Annulment of first of four locomotive contracts represents ‘pivotal advance’ in efforts to combat state capture, say SIU and Transnet
National
2 weeks ago

Abuse in traffic register number system is alarming, says SIU head

These traffic registration numbers, which allow people to legally drive in SA, have been linked to a large amount of fraudulent activity
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sars takes on Lucky Montana over nearly R47m in ...
National
2.
Transnet rails at failed Durban port bidder
National
3.
Court orders metro not to cut Rosebank building’s ...
National
4.
Fuel prices to fall for third consecutive month
National
5.
SA rolls out diplomatic privileges for vital ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.