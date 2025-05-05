Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli is seen in court in this file image. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli and his two co-accused pleaded not guilty at the start of their corruption trial in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the trial started with the state’s first witness giving evidence on how the corruption had unfolded. The trial will continue until Friday.
Mdluli, former police supply chain manager Heine Barnard and former CFO Solomon Lazarus are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft relating to the police’s secret slush fund while employed in crime intelligence between 2008 and 2012.
The charges relate to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund, from which Mdluli and his family are said to have benefited. They include:
Payment for private trips to China and Singapore.
Private use of a witness protection house in Boksburg and conversion of this property for his personal use.
The leasing of Mdluli’s private town house at Gordon Villas in Gordons Bay as a safe house to the state.
Using the monthly rental to pay his bond.
Other allegations are that Mdluli’s family members, without adequate qualifications or experience, were appointed in crime intelligence and provided with motor vehicles and cellphones.
Richard Mdluli, co-accused plead not guilty in crime intelligence graft trial
Trial starts with the state’s first witness giving evidence on how the corruption unfolded
Former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli and his two co-accused pleaded not guilty at the start of their corruption trial in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the trial started with the state’s first witness giving evidence on how the corruption had unfolded. The trial will continue until Friday.
Mdluli, former police supply chain manager Heine Barnard and former CFO Solomon Lazarus are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft relating to the police’s secret slush fund while employed in crime intelligence between 2008 and 2012.
The charges relate to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund, from which Mdluli and his family are said to have benefited. They include:
Other allegations are that Mdluli’s family members, without adequate qualifications or experience, were appointed in crime intelligence and provided with motor vehicles and cellphones.
TimesLIVE
EDITORIAL: Ethics of legal profession under the spotlight
More accused agree to pay back state in Transnet’s R33m straw tender
SIU to investigate Outa roadworthy corruption report
High court sets aside R8bn contract for 233 diesel locomotives
Abuse in traffic register number system is alarming, says SIU head
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.