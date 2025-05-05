No let-up in the ‘relentless’ poaching of rhino

Rhino poachers killed 103 animals in five provinces from January to March. Picture: 123RF
SA has lost 103 rhinos to poachers in the first three months of the year, forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Dion George disclosed on Monday.
This equates to an average of 34.33 rhinos a month, very similar to the monthly poaching rate of 35 rhinos over the previous 12 months (420 rhinos annually).
“This underscores the sustained pressure on our rhino populations and the urgent need for intensified efforts to combat the illegal activity,” George said.
SANParks recorded the highest number of losses with 65 rhinos in its reserves poached.
KwaZulu-Natal reported 16 cases followed by Limpopo with 10, Free State with five, North West with four and Mpumalanga with three. No rhinos were poached in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape or Gauteng during this period.
“The loss of the rhinos to poaching is a stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife,” George said. “Yet the absence of poaching in four provinces shows our targeted interventions are yielding results, and we must build on the progress.”
Between January and March 15 rhino poaching-related arrests were made.
The department is liaising with the National Prosecuting Authority and police to enhance opposition to bail for suspects who are repeat offenders and those with no fixed address, George said.
The government is also continuing to strengthen antipoaching measures via enhanced ranger patrols, the use of drones and thermal radars and collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.
“Additionally, we are engaging with communities living near protected areas to foster sustainable livelihoods and reduce the socioeconomic drivers of poaching,” George said.
“We call on every South African and the global community to stand with us in safeguarding our rhinos. Public awareness, responsible tourism and support for conservation initiatives are critical to ensure future generations can witness the magnificent animals in the wild.”
George invited entities and individuals who want to contribute to antipoaching efforts by donating equipment such as binoculars, radar sets and other antipoaching gear to contact the department.
No let-up in the ‘relentless’ poaching of rhino
No killings in four provinces so far this year is cause for hope, says minister
