Municipalities appoint Eskom to manage their electricity distribution
Eskom’s Dan Marokane asks Treasury to make distribution agency agreements mandatory for those in arrears
05 May 2025 - 14:36
Most municipalities in Limpopo, the Free State and North West have already agreed to appoint Eskom as an agent to manage their electricity distribution, minister of energy & electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced on Monday.
This despite strong opposition from the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and questions about the legality of the processes followed...
