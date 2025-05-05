Government granted leave to appeal SRD grant order
The Treasury and the department of social development have to convince the Supreme Court of Appeal that the high court erred
05 May 2025 - 19:22
UPDATED 05 May 2025 - 23:37
The government has been granted leave to appeal a high court decision that made the social relief of distress (SRD) grant permanent and expanded its beneficiaries to nearly 20-million at a cost of more than R60bn a year.
The National Treasury and the department of social development will now have to convince the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that the high court erred in its February ruling...
