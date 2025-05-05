It will costs motorists less to fill their petrol tanks from midnight, May 7. Picture: VLADSTAR/123RF
Motorists will enjoy the third consecutive month of fuel price decreases on Wednesday.
The department of mineral and petroleum resources announced a 22c/l decrease to the retail prices of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol, a 41c/l drop in the wholesale price of 0.005% low-sulphur diesel and a 42c/l drop for 0.05% high-sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will drop 42c/l.
The price cuts were attributed to international prices for fuel dropping during the period under review, while the rand appreciated against the dollar.
Fuel prices to fall for third consecutive month
Lower international prices and stronger rand bring relief for motorists
Motorists will enjoy the third consecutive month of fuel price decreases on Wednesday.
The department of mineral and petroleum resources announced a 22c/l decrease to the retail prices of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol, a 41c/l drop in the wholesale price of 0.005% low-sulphur diesel and a 42c/l drop for 0.05% high-sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will drop 42c/l.
The price cuts were attributed to international prices for fuel dropping during the period under review, while the rand appreciated against the dollar.
Fuel prices from May 7
Inland:
Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.40/l
Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.29/l
Diesel 0.05%: R18.90/l
Diesel 0.005%: R18.94/l
Coast:
Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.61/l
Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.50/l
Diesel 0.05%: R18.11/l
Diesel 0.005%: R18.18/l.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
April new-car sales a pleasant surprise for motor bosses
Factory activity slumps in April
Oil on track for biggest monthly fall in three years
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.