INTERVENTION
Eskom steps in to manage distribution in three provinces’ councils
Several sign up to scheme for Eskom to manage power
05 May 2025 - 14:36
UPDATED 05 May 2025 - 23:30
Eskom has moved to manage electricity distribution at several local government councils in three provinces in an intervention hailed as financial salvation by the utility but decried by union leaders as a threat to the autonomy of local government.
At a press conference on Monday, energy & electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the municipalities that had signed up to the so-called distribution agency agreements were in Limpopo, the Free State and Mpumalanga...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.