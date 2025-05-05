Embassy in Bulgaria closing but SA vows to maintain ties

Dirco says SA will maintain close ties with Bulgaria as the embassy in Sofia winds down operations. Picture:123RF/TAIGA
The department of international relations & co-operation has announced that SA will close its embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, effective from June 30 as part of a broader strategy to realign the country’s diplomatic footprint.
The department said the decision was driven by financial prudence rather than any deterioration in bilateral relations.
“This decision, informed by prudent fiscal considerations and the need to prioritise national resource allocation, forms part of a broader strategic realignment of SA’s diplomatic missions globally.
“Since 2021, SA has undertaken necessary adjustments to its international footprint to ensure fiscal sustainability while maintaining its commitment to effective diplomatic engagement and bilateral partnerships,” it said in a statement.
The department said the embassy’s closure does not diminish the importance SA places on its “long-standing and cordial relations with Bulgaria”.
“It is a measure compelled by the imperative of responsible fiscal stewardship.”
The announcement followed extensive diplomatic consultations between Pretoria and Sofia.
International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola contacted his Bulgarian counterpart, Ivan Kondov, to reaffirm SA’s commitment to strengthening ties.
“To ensure continued collaboration, SA will maintain diplomatic and consular relations with Bulgaria through its resident mission in Athens, Greece, which will assume responsibility for bilateral engagements,” the department said.
The government expressed appreciation for the Bulgarian diplomatic presence in Pretoria and reaffirmed its intent to sustain co-operation through that channel.
Lamola also expressed optimism that SA’s diplomatic presence in Sofia could be reinstated in the future.
“We express our earnest intention to restore a dedicated diplomatic presence in Sofia as soon as fiscal conditions permit, reflecting our shared aspirations for a deepened partnership,” he said.
Closure of Bulgarian embassy part of a broader strategy to realign the country’s diplomatic footprint
