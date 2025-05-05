Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department officers embarked on an unprotected strike in March and a number of highways were blocked. Picture: EMPD/FACEBOOK
The City of Ekurhuleni announced it has started disciplinary proceedings against 389 Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) officers after their participation in an unprotected strike and blockade of major highways on March 19.
“The affected EMPD officers face pre-dismissal processes due to severe misconduct, including the illegal blockade of the R21, N12, N17 and N3 highways.
“This unlawful action significantly disrupted traffic flow, severely inconvenienced thousands of commuters and hindered access to OR Tambo International Airport, a designated national key point, affecting flight schedules and broader regional connectivity,” the city said in a statement on Monday.
It said EMPD officers are classified under essential services, mandated to uphold public safety and order. Their participation in prohibited strike action constituted gross misconduct, undermined public trust and violated labour laws.
“All implicated officers have been issued pre-dismissal notices and are suspended from duty pending the outcome of their disciplinary hearings.”
They are required to submit any city-issued equipment, including vehicles, firearms and official access cards until the conclusion of the disciplinary process.
The municipality said it was collaborating with the SA Police Service to ensure continued policing services.
Ekurhuleni police in unprotected strike face pre-dismissal processes
More than 380 EMPD officers must hand in firearms and access cards
The City of Ekurhuleni announced it has started disciplinary proceedings against 389 Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) officers after their participation in an unprotected strike and blockade of major highways on March 19.
“The affected EMPD officers face pre-dismissal processes due to severe misconduct, including the illegal blockade of the R21, N12, N17 and N3 highways.
“This unlawful action significantly disrupted traffic flow, severely inconvenienced thousands of commuters and hindered access to OR Tambo International Airport, a designated national key point, affecting flight schedules and broader regional connectivity,” the city said in a statement on Monday.
It said EMPD officers are classified under essential services, mandated to uphold public safety and order. Their participation in prohibited strike action constituted gross misconduct, undermined public trust and violated labour laws.
“All implicated officers have been issued pre-dismissal notices and are suspended from duty pending the outcome of their disciplinary hearings.”
They are required to submit any city-issued equipment, including vehicles, firearms and official access cards until the conclusion of the disciplinary process.
The municipality said it was collaborating with the SA Police Service to ensure continued policing services.
TimesLIVE
Eskom wants to take over indebted municipalities’ electricity services
Ekurhuleni well on road to recovery, mayor says
Municipalities performing provincial functions without funding
Ekurhuleni locked in ongoing talks with disgruntled metro officials
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.