Court orders metro not to cut Rosebank building’s power
Joburg metro served the Sasol Pension Fund building with a 17-year backdated bill
05 May 2025 - 05:00
The Johannesburg high court has issued an order stopping the Joburg metro from cutting power at the upmarket Sasol Pension Fund building pending final determination of a R5.2m rates dispute.
“The parties will schedule a round-table meeting within seven days of the [fund] supplementing its dispute or the lapsing of the time frame determined in [a Promotion of Access to Information Act request] for purposes of debating and possibly settling any disputed amount,” the court order reads. ..
