Battle for lucrative national lottery tender heads to court
Wina Njalo will ask that minister Parks Tau’s extension of the validation period of the tender be declared invalid
05 May 2025 - 05:00
The Pretoria high court is to hear arguments brought by one of the bidders vying for the lucrative national lottery licence that could see the lottery suspended for up to a year.
Wina Njalo, an offshoot of JSE-listed Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), will ask on Monday and Tuesday that the move by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau to extend the validation period of the eight-year tender and issue a request for proposals for the temporary licence be declared invalid...
