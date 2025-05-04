DRC exit paves the way for mediation, says SANDF chief

SA National Defence Force chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya in Pretoria, May 4 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The SANDF says the withdrawal of troops deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a technical move intended to pave the way for peace efforts and the mediation processes.
On Sunday, defence minister Angie Motshekga shared developments of the withdrawal, confirming that SANDF troops, deployed alongside partner forces from Tanzania and Malawi, had begun withdrawing from the DRC.
She said this followed a series of “extensive” regional diplomatic engagements, high-level consultations with key stakeholders and notable progress in the ongoing peace efforts in the eastern DRC.
“This reflects confidence in the DRC’s quest to manage its internal security challenges with reduced external military presence, supported by ongoing diplomatic and development partnerships,” she said.
Defence minister Angie Motshekga briefs the media on the withdrawal of SA troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Pretoria, May 4 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya said the withdrawal was being done in a phased manner.
“We are withdrawing with the pride that there is an element of peace because M23 committed that there will be an element of peace,” he said, adding that the mission’s withdrawal should be seen in the context that peace and stability in the DRC was now on the horizon.
Maphwanya said the decision to withdraw troops followed a meeting between the Sadc and East African Community (EAC), where regional chiefs of defence forces agreed on a co-ordinated blueprint to address the conflict in the eastern DRC.
“We cannot shoot our way to peace. We therefore indicated that we will support the effort by our political leadership,” he said.
He said the leadership of the M23 rebel group had committed to observing the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. To secure this commitment, chiefs of defence forces from the contributing countries — SA, Malawi and Tanzania, with the Sadc organ’s director — had travelled to Goma to meet the M23 leadership.
“This withdrawal is not accidental and withdrawal is not a sign of weakness. It’s a position of the political effort to say that there is peace and stability in the eastern DRC, and therefore we are withdrawing with that pride to say there is an element of peace because M23 committed to the cessation of hostilities. DRC also had to sign an undertaking with M23.”
Maphwanya said the troops were going to the assembly area identified in Tanzania and would have to pass through Rwanda.
“It had been negotiated and discussed by Sadc leadership that it is a thoroughfare to our assembly area and from the assembly area, which is in Tanzania, all the forces will go to their respective countries in one way or another.”
He said equipment would be transported by sea to SA while personnel would travel by air.
The withdrawal started on April 29 with 13 trucks. The second batch would follow and the withdrawal would be concluded by the end of May, he said.
Maphwanya said the cost of the withdrawal would not fall solely on SA, as the process was being co-ordinated by the Sadc. He said the regional body had established a dedicated budget for the withdrawal, funded by contributions from all Sadc member states.
