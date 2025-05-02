Law firm fights Gauteng’s mandatory mediation at top court
The firm argues Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo has no power to implement ‘legislative’ function
02 May 2025 - 10:23
A law firm that contends Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo’s directive introducing mandatory mediation for civil cases is unlawful judicial overreach, has turned to the Constitutional Court to have the directive declared invalid.
Attorney Gert Nel, director of Gert Nel Attorneys specialising in personal injury claims and Road Accident Fund cases, filed an urgent application to the top court last Friday, three days after the directive was implemented for the High Courts in Gauteng. ..
