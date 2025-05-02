Enoch Godongwana grants R2bn guarantee to Ithala depositors
This follows the suspension of Ithala’s banking licence last year after it failed to meet financial soundness requirements
02 May 2025 - 11:27
UPDATED 02 May 2025 - 12:23
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has approved a R2bn guarantee to Ithala Bank’s 223,166 retail depositors.
The guarantee will facilitate payments to the depositors by one or more banking institutions to ensure the accounts of depositors can be migrated timeously and funds can be made available...
