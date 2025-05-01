Transformation Fund ‘to complement BEE requirements’
Financing vehicle will add to transformation without requiring companies to sell stakes in their businesses, minister says
01 May 2025 - 15:20
Trade, industry & competition minister, Parks Tau says the establishment of a R100bn Transformation Fund would complement existing broad-based BEE (BBBEE) requirements, rather than adding to them.
The fund, will be governed by a public-private partnership, aims to support black-owned enterprises through debt financing, grants, and equity instruments. Sectors targeted include renewable energy, mining services, agro-processing, information & communication technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, and services. ..
