Court lays into Reserve Bank as it throws out Steinhoff excon case
Judge says the Bank provided no plausible reason why it reneged on exchange control approvals
01 May 2025 - 16:40
The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) has come in for scathing criticism from the high court, which ruled it had abused its draconian exchange control powers.
The court said the Bank did this by revoking approval for Ibex (the former Steinhoff) to transfer funds to foreign creditors and threw out its claim that the official who authorised the payments had no authority to do so...
