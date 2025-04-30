Prisoner wins as top court rules ban of computers in cells is unlawful
The ruling has triggered the drafting of new policy procedures on formal education programmes in prisons
30 April 2025 - 12:13
The Constitutional Court has ruled a policy by the department of correctional services banning computer access to inmates in prison cells invalid.
The landmark ruling delivered by justice Steven Majiedt on Wednesday is a blow to the justice and correctional department minister, as it triggers the drafting of new policy procedures on formal education programmes in prisons, which regulates the use of computers by inmates who have registered for studies...
