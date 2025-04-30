National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14

Bruce Whitfield speaks to two people who went to Warren Buffett’s ‘Woodstock for capitalists’ last year

30 April 2025 - 10:49
by Bruce Whitfield
Warren Buffett’s net worth is about $165bn. Have you ever wondered what makes him the most successful investment decisionmaker in the world? This time every year, thousands of finance professionals flock to his company, Berkshire Hathaway’s AGM in Omaha, desperate to find some answers to that question.

Two of the people who went last year let us in on what really goes on at what’s been called “Woodstock for capitalists”. And on how Warren Buffett has influenced their own decision-making.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.

BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Episode 7: Best of season 1

Episode 8: With Colin Ingram

Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey

Episode 10: With Mark Purdy

Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein

Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh

Episode 13: With Sara Collins

Episode 14: With Jeremy Vine

