Warren Buffett’s net worth is about $165bn. Have you ever wondered what makes him the most successful investment decisionmaker in the world? This time every year, thousands of finance professionals flock to his company, Berkshire Hathaway’s AGM in Omaha, desperate to find some answers to that question.
Two of the people who went last year let us in on what really goes on at what’s been called “Woodstock for capitalists”. And on how Warren Buffett has influenced their own decision-making.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.
BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14
Bruce Whitfield speaks to two people who went to Warren Buffett’s ‘Woodstock for capitalists’ last year
