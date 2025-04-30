Budget 3.0 to be tabled on May 21
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told a media briefing that it was up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide if he should resign
30 April 2025 - 12:38
UPDATED 30 April 2025 - 13:16
The Treasury says it will be able to present a national budget on May 21. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana made the announcement at a media briefing in Tshwane on Wednesday.
“Between now and [May 21] I won’t talk to you, it is a closed period. This is my last appearance until the 21st,” Godongwana said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.