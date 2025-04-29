SIU investigates lawyers involved in duplicate RAF payment scheme
Road Accident Fund COO Leonard Lekgetho says investigation involves 102 law firms
29 April 2025 - 10:45
Lawyers acting for clients with claims against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) received duplicate payments of about R340m in the period up to March 2021, with R318m having been recovered so far, RAF COO Leonard Lekgetho told MPs.
This is one of several cases investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) involving the RAF, which is responsible for paying out legitimate claims by road accident victims. It is funded by a levy on fuel sales and has been embroiled in a number of allegations of maladministration. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.