National SA among states asking ICJ to 'urgently' act against Israel's Gaza blockade Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze says SA's stance on Israel could worsen relations with the US

SA has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to “urgently” issue an advisory prohibiting Israel from restricting aid to starving civilians in Gaza.

SA, which initiated one of the most daring cases against Israel in accusing the Jewish state of committing genocide in Gaza after the October 2023 Hamas attack, made oral submissions to the court on Tuesday to request an advisory opinion on aid operations...