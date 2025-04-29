Luthuli inquest adjourned after witness breaks down
Mohomed Manjoo was a clerk at the hospital where the late ANC leader was admitted after he was found injured on a railway line
29 April 2025 - 20:04
An inquest into the mysterious death of the late ANC president-general Albert Luthuli had to be adjourned in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday after a witness who was giving his testimony became emotional.
Mohomed Manjoo, who was a clerk at Stanger Hospital where Luthuli was admitted after he was found injured on a railway line, broke down while testifying...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.