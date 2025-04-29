GNU to review SA’s immigration policy
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber set to table revised proposals in the first quarter of 2026
29 April 2025 - 15:03
The department of home affairs has returned to the drawing board to overhaul SA’s immigration regime and is set to table a revised guide with the cabinet in the first quarter of 2026.
The review of the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, delays a process initiated by former home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi in 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.