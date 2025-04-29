DA heads to court to challenge ‘rigid national race quotas’
Sakeliga and the National Employers’ Association of SA have also vowed to legally challenge equity act
29 April 2025 - 18:02
The DA has launched a constitutional challenge to the Employment Equity Amendment Act, which it says introduces rigid national race quotas in the workplace.
The case will be heard in the Pretoria high court next Tuesday. ..
