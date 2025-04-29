ANC denies being part of cover up in Luthuli’s death

Albert Mthunzi Luthuli, grandson of chief Albert Luthuli, giving his testimony at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED
The ANC has denied being party to an alleged cover up in the death of its former president-general chief Albert Luthuli.
Luthuli’s grandson Mthunzi Luthuli lambasted the ANC when he gave his testimony at an inquest into the death of his grandfather in the Pietermaritzburg high court last week.
Mthunzi lamented the delay in reopening the inquest, saying he was aware the ANC and the former National Party government made a deal that apartheid crime perpetrators should not be prosecuted.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said the party noted Mthunzi’s recent testimony.
“Some of the allegations made are unfortunate and regrettable. However, we appreciate they stem from a deep-seated hurt of losing one’s grandfather and seeking to make sense of the circumstances surrounding such a loss,” said Sibisi.
He said, like all of them, the Luthuli family had every right to be angry at the delay in determining the cause of death.
“However, we can state without equivocation the ANC has never been part of any suggested cover-up. A cursory glance at history reveals all ANC presidents have publicly raised the need to reopen the inquest.We wish to place it on record no leader of the ANC ever negotiated with the apartheid National Party government to hand over power in exchange for immunity from prosecution for crimes committed under apartheid,” said Sibisi.
Out of respect for the Luthuli family, who remain an integral part of the ANC and its shared history, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal would refrain from commenting further in public about this.
“Instead, we believe it is appropriate to engage directly with the family in the spirit of unity and mutual respect.”
Sibisi said they would place their trust in the inquest process, which they believed would bring much-needed clarity and truth regarding the painful and unresolved circumstances surrounding the death of Luthuli.
ANC denies being part of cover up in Luthuli’s death
KwaZulu-Natal ANC says allegations are unfortunate and regrettable, but ‘stem from a deep-seated hurt of losing one’s grandfather’
The ANC has denied being party to an alleged cover up in the death of its former president-general chief Albert Luthuli.
Luthuli’s grandson Mthunzi Luthuli lambasted the ANC when he gave his testimony at an inquest into the death of his grandfather in the Pietermaritzburg high court last week.
Mthunzi lamented the delay in reopening the inquest, saying he was aware the ANC and the former National Party government made a deal that apartheid crime perpetrators should not be prosecuted.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said the party noted Mthunzi’s recent testimony.
“Some of the allegations made are unfortunate and regrettable. However, we appreciate they stem from a deep-seated hurt of losing one’s grandfather and seeking to make sense of the circumstances surrounding such a loss,” said Sibisi.
He said, like all of them, the Luthuli family had every right to be angry at the delay in determining the cause of death.
“However, we can state without equivocation the ANC has never been part of any suggested cover-up. A cursory glance at history reveals all ANC presidents have publicly raised the need to reopen the inquest. We wish to place it on record no leader of the ANC ever negotiated with the apartheid National Party government to hand over power in exchange for immunity from prosecution for crimes committed under apartheid,” said Sibisi.
Out of respect for the Luthuli family, who remain an integral part of the ANC and its shared history, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal would refrain from commenting further in public about this.
“Instead, we believe it is appropriate to engage directly with the family in the spirit of unity and mutual respect.”
Sibisi said they would place their trust in the inquest process, which they believed would bring much-needed clarity and truth regarding the painful and unresolved circumstances surrounding the death of Luthuli.
The inquest continues on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Luthuli inquest told ANC and apartheid leaders agreed not to prosecute political killings
ANC was not told of ‘assassination’ attempt on Paul Mashatile, says Fikile Mbalula
Luthuli was killed by apartheid regime, ANC’s Jeff Radebe tells inquest
Luthuli did not commit suicide, daughter-in-law tells inquest
Luthuli’s death not an accident, daughter-in-law tells court
Luthuli inquest told of apartheid-era collusion
EDITORIAL: Finding truth and closure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Luthuli inquest told ANC and apartheid leaders agreed not to prosecute ...
ANC was not told of ‘assassination’ attempt on Paul Mashatile, says Fikile ...
Luthuli was killed by apartheid regime, ANC’s Jeff Radebe tells inquest
Luthuli did not commit suicide, daughter-in-law tells inquest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.