MTN cyberattack underscores world-wide threat to business
Africa’s largest mobile provider confirms that its systems were recently breached by a group of cybercriminals
28 April 2025 - 15:31
MTN’s cyberattack this week underscores how cybercrime has become the single biggest threat to businesses worldwide, topping issues like load-shedding and political instability, according to insurer Allianz.
Africa’s largest mobile provider confirmed its systems were recently breached by a group of cybercriminals, adding to a growing list of high-profile public and private sector organisations whose digital defences have been compromised. ..
