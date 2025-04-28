SA troops and their allies finally leave DRC
Soldiers from Malawi, Tanzania and SA are withdrawing from bases in Goma and Sake with all their equipment
28 April 2025 - 13:46
Three months since the Battle of Goma tipped the balance of control in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s North Kivu province in favour of M23 rebels, the SANDF and its counterparts from Malawi and Tanzania have finally and quietly started withdrawing from their bases in Goma and Sake.
The three countries’ soldiers are part of the ill-fated SAMIDRC (SA Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo) deployed to the area in December 2023 to assist the DRC government get a grip on the volatile conflict-ridden area where M23 was rapidly gaining ground. ..
