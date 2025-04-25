Gauteng’s High-Impact Partnership Delivery Model drives economic development

In a bold move to tackle unemployment and stimulate inclusive growth, the Gauteng department of economic development (GDED) is rolling out the High-Impact Partnership Delivery Model (HIPDM), a public-private initiative designed to align economic development with strategic investment.

Spearheaded by MEC Lebogang Maile’s Gauteng Investment Project, this model underscores the province’s ambition to become a beacon of sustainable, equitable progress in SA.

Gauteng’s economic context: why HIPDM matters

Gauteng, contributing over 34% to SA’s GDP, faces persistent challenges: youth unemployment (64.4% nationally among 15- to 24-year-olds) and sluggish SMME growth. The HIPDM directly addresses these issues by leveraging partnerships to bridge resource gaps.

Since 2020, GDED reports that similar programmes have trained 900 unemployed youth and supported 800 SMMEs, with 60% of beneficiaries securing formal employment or expanding market access.

The HIPDM operates through structured collaborations between GDED, private companies and NGOs, targeting high-potential sectors such as renewable energy, tech and manufacturing.

Key pillars include:

Skills development : Annual training for 500 youth, prioritising digital literacy and green energy competencies;





Entrepreneurship incubation : 400 start-ups to receive mentorship, seed funding (up to R200,000 per business) and regulatory support; and





SMME scalability : Financial grants and compliance aid for 600 businesses, focusing on township economies.

Notably, 40% of beneficiaries are women or persons with disabilities, aligning with the goals of SA’s National Development Plan.

Maile’s team positions HIPDM as a case study in blended finance — a strategy merging public oversight with private sector efficiency. This approach resonates with global trends:

ESG integration : Projects align with eight of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including decent work (Goal 8) and industry innovation (Goal 9).





Impact investing : Investors gain dual returns — financial (via scalable projects) and social (through job creation).

Case study: HIPDM’s impact as seen through the Gibela Business Incubator

The HIPDM has catalysed transformative outcomes through initiatives like the Gibela Business Incubator (GBI), which has empowered Gauteng’s SMMEs since its launch in 2020.

GBI’s first cohort, admitted in January 2021, comprised entirely black-owned businesses, with 49% women-owned, 35% youth-owned, and 2% owned by persons with disabilities. To date, participating enterprises have generated nearly R20m in collective turnover, created 121 jobs, and secured R10.3m in funding — including R2m via a partnership with the Small Enterprise Finance Agency and R10.2m committed by the Gibela Rail Consortium.

GBI’s sector-agnostic model has supported businesses ranging from ICT to green technology, with five enterprises graduating as market-ready after receiving tailored interventions such as product testing, machinery access, and regulatory guidance. The National Youth Development Agency and Small Enterprise Development Agency have further bolstered this success through funding and strategic expertise.

“What we have been able to achieve in the last three years has been truly remarkable,” says GBI CEO Justine Mogashoa, underscoring how the incubator’s blend of mentorship, funding, and market linkages aligns with HIPDM’s vision of inclusive, scalable growth.

By prioritising high-potential sectors and marginalised demographics, GBI exemplifies HIPDM’s capacity to turn strategic collaboration into equitable economic progress. Unlike fragmented grant systems, HIPDM’s phased, sector-specific rollout mitigates against risk for businesses, funders and investors.

The HIPDM initiative, driven by the GDED, aims to attract foreign and regional direct investment into the province by facilitating investment pledges through avenues such as the Gauteng Investment Conference. This effort enables the GDED to secure additional investments and advance its plans to channel R500m in private capital by 2026. Achieving these objectives is projected to reduce youth unemployment in Gauteng by 15% and increase the contribution of female-led SMMEs to the provincial GDP from 7% to 12%.

A model for SA’s future

Goitsione Motloung, the chief director for Sector and Industry Development at GDED, believes the HIPDM exemplifies how strategic collaboration can transform economic potential into tangible progress. For investors, it offers a replicable framework balancing profit and purpose; for Gauteng, a lifeline for marginalised communities.

For data-driven insights or partnership details, visit the Gauteng Investment Project Portal.

This article was sponsored by the GDED.

