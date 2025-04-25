Kieswetter advises on what vendors should do about VAT reversal
VAT transactions which were charged at 15.5% must be reported in field 12 (for output tax) and field 18 (for input tax) of the VAT return, says the Commissioner
25 April 2025 - 15:45
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has acknowledged the significant practical implications that the decision by finance minister Enoch Godongwana to reverse the planned 0.5% VAT rate increase will have and has provided advice to vendors on how to proceed.
Business spent millions adjusting their systems to prepare for the 0,5% percentage point VAT increase which was due to take effect on May 1 and will now have to undo that work after this week's announcement that the VAT increase would be withdrawn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.