National

Zelensky cuts SA visit short and returns to Kyiv after Russian attack

Ukrainian president says foreign minister Andrii Sybiha will conduct meetings in SA

24 April 2025 - 11:08
by Olena Harmash, Nellie Peyton and Tanur Anders
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he was cancelling a part of his programme in SA and returning to Ukraine after intense Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv.

Zelensky said on the Telegram app that Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha would conduct all necessary meetings in SA to inform leaders about the situation in Ukraine.

Zelensky arrived in SA on Thursday for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on bilateral co-operation and efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Zelensky has been trying to shore up international support for Kyiv’s war effort amid growing pressure from US President Donald Trump, who said last week that Washington could walk away if there was no clear progress on a peace deal soon.

Commenting on the visit, Zelensky posted on X that he would meet Ramaphosa as well as other political and civil representatives. “It is crucial to bring a just peace closer,” he added. SA, which maintains good relations with Russia, has remained neutral in the conflict which began in 2022. “The visit provides SA and Ukraine with an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations.... It will also explore areas of co-operation with the objective to support efforts to bring lasting peace,” the presidency said in a statement.

Reuters

Volodymyr Zelensky lands in SA for talks on ties and peace efforts

SA, which maintains good relations with Russia, has remained neutral in the conflict, which began in 2022
National
2 hours ago

Trump and Zelensky clash again as US warns ditching Ukraine talks

US president scolds Ukrainian leader for not accepting Russia’s occupation of Crimea
World
19 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ANC and DA finalising out-of-court settlement on ...
National
2.
Judges scrutinise Godongwana’s powers in VAT ...
National
3.
Mantashe sets BEE rules in blueprint for oil and ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Court sets aside R1bn SANParks contract awarded ...
National
5.
Former miners due R1.3bn in unclaimed benefits ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Volodymyr Zelensky lands in SA for talks on ties and peace efforts

National

Trump and Zelensky clash again as US warns ditching Ukraine talks

World / Europe

Vladimir Putin offers to halt Ukraine invasion along current front line

World / Europe

Russian missiles kill 34 in Ukraine’s Sumy, Kyiv says

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.