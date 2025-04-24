Volodymyr Zelensky lands in SA for talks on ties and peace efforts

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a joint media conference with other African leaders, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16 2023. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in SA on Thursday for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on bilateral co-operation and efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
Zelensky has been trying to shore up international support for Kyiv’s war effort amid growing pressure by US President Donald Trump, who said last week that Washington could walk away if there were no clear progress on a peace deal soon.
Commenting on the visit, Zelensky posted on X that he would meet Ramaphosa as well as other political and civil representatives. “It is crucial to bring a just peace closer,” he added.
SA, which maintains good relations with Russia, has remained neutral in the conflict which began in 2022.
“The visit provides SA and Ukraine with an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations ... It will also explore areas of co-operation with the objective to support efforts to bring lasting peace,” Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.
Ramaphosa spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone on Monday, stating on X that the two leaders had affirmed “strong bilateral relations” and a commitment to work together towards a peaceful resolution of the war.
On Wednesday, Zelensky said there needed to be an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire with Moscow, repeating that Ukraine did not rule out any format of talks that could lead to a ceasefire.
Zelensky’s visit is the first by a Ukrainian head of state to SA. Ramaphosa and Zelensky have met multiple times including in Kyiv in 2023 as part of a mediation attempt by African leaders, which did not achieve notable results.
Reuters
