Thales, Zuma claim they won’t get a fair trial after witnesses’ deaths
Former president piggybacks on an application for a discharge based on two directors allegedly involved in the arms deal having died
24 April 2025 - 11:16
UPDATED 24 April 2025 - 19:32
The deaths of four key witnesses in the arms-deal related racketeering and corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales meant that neither accused could adduce or challenge evidence.
This, it was submitted by lawyers for the two before Pietermaritzburg high court judge Nkosinathi Chili on Thursday, meant they would not get a fair trial and the prosecution should be halted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.